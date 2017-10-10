Tue October 10, 2017
Sports

AFP
October 10, 2017

Federer thrilled with 2017 rebound

SHANGHAI: Roger Federer said Monday he is pinching himself over a resurgent season that has added two more Grand Slams to the Swiss great’s trophy case and put 100 career singles titles within reach.

Following an injury-plagued 2016 in which he failed to lift any hardware, Federer has thrived on a reduced schedule aimed at easing the strain on his 36-year-old bones.“I couldn’t be happier with this season to be quite honest,” the world number two said as preliminary play in the Shanghai Masters got under way.

“I’m just happy being here now and it would be nice to pick up another title and get in training and start again the next year and get more chances then.”Looming in Shanghai is a potential clash in the final between Federer and Rafael Nadal, whose friendly rivalry has blossomed anew this year as they force the next generation to wait their turn. Nadal, who in August re-took the world’s top ranking for the first time in more than three years, is also enjoying a stellar campaign.

