Xavi open to being Qatar World Cup 2022 coach

DOHA: Xavi Hernandez said he is open to being Qatar’s coach when it hosts the 2022 World Cup and rebuffed critics by claiming he is “very proud” to be in Doha.

The Barcelona great, 37, who currently plays in Qatar for Al Sadd, told AFP he is “90 percent” certain to retire at the end of this season and then launch his coaching career.And the World Cup winner says he wants to coach on the biggest stage.

Asked if that mean being Qatar’s coach in 2022, he replied: “Why not? I think it would be nice to be a coach here for the national team.

“We will see. I need experience, I need staff, I need everything but at least I know the Qatari players, I know the environment here.”The Spanish 2010 World Cup winner added: “I am here to help them to be better, to compete well at this World Cup.

“I think my aim is to be the head coach.”He added that he would initially like to get involved coaching Qatar’s under-19s or under-23s before working with the senior team. And he advocated a playing style similar to that of Barcelona’s famous passing game, of which Xavi — who won eight La Liga and four Champions’ League titles with the Catalans — was an integral part.

“I think that we must follow this legacy of Johann Cruyff, of Van Rijkaard, Van Gaal, Pep Guardiola, not only in Barcelona but also in the world of football.

“Everybody enjoyed our style, in Barcelona and the national team. I think we have to follow this way.”

He added that Barcelona and Spain’s style of play was “the highest point” of his career.Xavi expects to call time on his exceptional career and begin coaching courses in Madrid next year.