Pakistan jump four places to 38th spot in Davis Cup rankings

KARACHI: Pakistan’s win in Davis Cup final against Thailand has helped the country move four places up in international tennis rankings.

In the latest Davis Cup rankings, Pakistan have risen to 38th position. After moving to Group I, Pakistan face Korea in their first tie from February 2-4 next year.

Pakistan have a choice of ground against Korea so this will be another home tie, which means Pakistan has better chances of winning this tie. It is very likely that this tie too will be hosted on grass courts.

Pakistan will again rely on seasoned players Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan who helped Pakistan move into the group-I. Pakistan and Korea have faced each other seven times. Korea have won five ties.

Korea first defeated Pakistan 3-2 in Korea in 1978 in EAS semi-final. Pakistan took revenge in 1979 by beating Korea 3-2 in Peshawar in the first round of EAS. In 1980, Korea once again beat Pakistan 3-2 in Korea in the first round of EAS.

Pakistan once again lost to Korea 1-4 in 1985 in Islamabad in the quarter-finals of EAS. In 1986, Korea won 4-1 against Pakistan in Korea in the quarter-finals of EAS. In 2003, Pakistan won against Korea 3-2 at grass courts in Lahore in the final of Group I. Korea beat Pakistan 4-0 in the semi-final of Group-II in Korea in their last encounter.