Islamabad in trouble as 24 wickets tumble in a day

PESHAWAR: The lively wicket of the Diamond Club Cricket Ground, Islamabad, turned out to be a batsman’s worst nightmare as 24 wickets tumbled on the first day of the Pool A third round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy game between Islamabad and holders WAPDA.

Islamabad were in deep trouble as after conceding 35 runs lead they were reeling at 54-4 in their second innings.After opting to bat first, Islamabad were bundled out for only 81 in 32.1 overs. Fahad Iqbal scored 27 off 58 balls with three fours. Sarmad Bhatti scored 25 off 53 balls, hitting three fours.

Test pacer Mohammad Asif bowled with great authority as he snared 5-28. He was ably assisted by international left-arm spinner Zulfiqar Babar (3-15) and fast bowler Mohammad Ali Bhutta (2-27).

WAPDA were folded for 116 in 17.3 overs. Highly experienced first-class cricketer Aamer Sajjad struck 34-ball 43, smashing seven fours and one six.

Medium pacers Shehzad Azam Rana (5-40) and Hamza Nadeem (4-35) ripped through WAPDA’s batting.

In Islamabad’s second innings, Abid Ali hammered 24. Mohammad Asif got 2-15, taking his tally in the match to seven.

In the other game of this group, former champions Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) were 233-9 at stumps in their first innings against Faisalabad.

Ali Waqas, who had missed the last season due to illness, hit 58. The left-hander smashed ten fours in his sedate 181-ball knock.International Bilawal Bhatti (39*) was at the crease. He hit five fours from 71 balls.

International stumper Mohammad Rizwan (38), Imran Butt (25) and former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq (21) were the other prominent contributors.

Ahmed Safi was the pick of the bowlers with 4-60. Asad Raza captured 3-50.At Gaddafi Stadium, Hafiz Saad Nasim (123) played his career-best knock to shepherd Lahore Blues to 291 all out in their first innings in 88 overs against Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

Saad cracked 14 fours and one six from 156 deliveries. Irfan Haider (50) and Agha Salman (30) also showed their ability with the bat.

International all-rounder Aamer Yamin (6-44) bowled impressively. Left-arm pacer Zia-ul-Haq got 2-55.

Paceman Altaf Ahmed got 6-57 to enable National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to dismiss Peshawar for 264 in their first innings at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

Jamaluddin (47) batted well, banging six fours from 93 deliveries. Imran Khan Senior hit 32 off 40 balls, striking five fours and one six.

Ubaidullah (29) and Ashfaq Ahmed (28) were the other distinguished contributors.

NBP, in response, were 70-1. Ramiz Raja (43*) and Ali Asad (26*) were at the crease.

In a Pool B outing at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi, Saeed Anwar Junior (74) and Jaahid Ali (36) guided Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) to 244 in their first innings in 80.2 overs after they were invited to bat first by Karachi Whites.

Hassan Khan (3-41), Abdullah Muqaddam (3-58) and Raza-ul-Hasan (3-61) bowled well.

In response, Karachi Whites were struggling at 6-2 in seven overs when the bails were drawn.

At Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Ataullah (53*), Sarmad Hameed (52), Naveed Malik (46) and Umair Masood (45) helped Rawalpindi score 251 all out in their first innings against Pakistan Television.

Fast bowler Tabish Khan got 4-59, while Hasan Mohsin captured 3-49. PTV, in reply, were 42-1 with Faisal Khan batting on 22.

At Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot, United Bank Limited (UBL) reached 294-7 in their first innings after they were asked to bat first by FATA.

Saad Ali, a left-handed batsman from Karachi, once again impressed with the bat, smashing 67 off 103 balls, hitting 14 fours.

Wicket-keeper Gulraiz sadaf was batting on 47 in which he had hit three fours and one six. Hammad Azam and Akbar-ur-Rehman made 42 each.

Hafeez-ur-Rehman clinched 5-68.

Mohammad Irfan (4-49) and Umaid Asif (3-46) enabled Lahore Whites to dismiss the last season’s runners-up Habib Bank Limited (HBL) for only 194.

Azeem Ghumman (37), Abdul Rehman (35) and Ramiz Aziz (28) were the other main contributors.

Lahore Whites, in response, were 19-2 at stumps.

Left-arm pacer Usman Shinwari, who has been picked for the one-day series against Sri Lanka in place of injured Mohammad Amir, got 2-7.