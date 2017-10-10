Public suffering due to non-appointment of top bosses in government departments

Rawalpindi :It seems that Punjab government is not serious to resolve public grievances as key administrative seats have been lying vacant for a long time.

The key administrative posts of the divisional commissioner, director general Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), managing director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), tehsildar (Bandobast), Sub-Registrar (city) and assistant commissioner (city) and Rawalpindi Development Authority (Land Director ) have been lying vacant for a long time.

The sources from city police officer (CPO) office told ‘The News’ that seats of SSP (Operation), SSP (Investigation), SP (RIB), SP (Discipline and Inspection), SSP (Special Branch), DSP (Legal) and SDPO (New Town Circle) seats are lying vacant for a long time.

Assistant Commissioner (General) Attiq-ur-Rehman told ‘The News’ that he could not tell exact time as when commissioner will be appointed in Rawalpindi. He also admitted that key administrative seats are needed to be filled to resolve public issues. “We are trying to resolve public issues on priority basis,” he claimed.

Since the transfer of Commissioner Azmat Mehmood in May this year, the post has not been filled. The acting charge of the commissioner was given to Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal.

A senior official of the local administration on condition of anonymity told ‘The News’ that the provincial government was not in a mood to fill the post on a permanent basis. He said the performance of the district administration had been affected as the deputy commissioner had to look after the affairs at the divisional level.

So far the main administrative posts could not be filled as the provincial government wanted to appoint the new officers in coordination with senior leaders of the ruling PML-N from Rawalpindi.

Although departmental staff and other high ranking officials are quite relaxed due to absence of permanent bosses in different departments but those who are missing them the most are common people, as their grievances remain unaddressed for a long time.

The post of the RDA director general has remained vacant since 2014 after the provincial government transferred Chaudhry Naseer to Lahore and gave the acting charge to the then commissioner Zahid Saeed, who is now the chief secretary of Punjab. The basic reason to hand over the charge of the RDA to the then commissioner was to execute the metro bus project worth Rs44.84 billion. However, after the completion of the mega project, the provincial government did not appoint any permanent director general of the RDA.

At present, deputy commissioner Gondal is also holding the posts of the commissioner and the RDA director general. The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has been without a head for almost a year. The main reason to transfer managing director (RWMC) Irfan Qureshi was that he wanted to remove garbage transfer station from Liaquat Bagh.

Similarly, city district government has given charge of ‘Tehsildar Bandobast’ to Malik Noor Zaman who is already ‘Tehsildar’ Rawalpindi. The charge of assistant commissioner (city) has been given to sub-registrar (Rural) Ahmed Hasan Ranja who is also performing duty as Sub-Registrar (city).

In the meantime, all public related issues in concerned departments are suffering due to absence of permanent bosses but Punjab government seems to be quite relaxed in this matter.