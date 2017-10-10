Tue October 10, 2017
Islamabad

October 10, 2017

Weidong returns to China next month

Islamabad: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong will return back to China next month after completing his four years tenure in which he played a vital role in translating the dream of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into reality for the benefits of all the countries in the region.

As a result of his untiring efforts now over 5,000 Pakistani students are studying in China on scholarships and their number is increasing day by day. In all, some 18,000 Pakistan students have so far completed their degree courses from various Chinese universities.

When the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pakistan was postponed in 2014 due to protest sit-in (dharna) by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Sun Weidong continued his diplomatic efforts and finally the Chinese president visited Pakistan in April 2015.

