Traffic jams nuisance for motorists

Islamabad: Frequent traffic jams near Nullah Korang Bridge and at the U-turns near the housing societies at the Islamabad Expressway, one of the busiest arteries of the city, have become a grave concern for the motorists who are looking towards the concerned authorities for early resolution of this issue.

The condition of road at U-turns near the housing societies like Pakistan Town, PWD, Bahria Town and Media Town is so poor and it is adversely affecting the movement of the vehicular traffic at this highly busy highway.

“The traffic jams have become a common practice at U-turns and it seems that the concerned authorities are not taking notice of the situation that is turning from bad to worse. The students and employees find it hard to get to their institutions and workplaces on time due to the traffic jams at the Islamabad Expressway,” said Atif Malik, a resident of PWD housing society.

He said dilapidated condition of road at various points near U-turns always creates problems for the motorists that are forced to slow down to avoid damage to their vehicles. The motorists appealed to the concerned authorities to take immediate steps to resolve the issue of the traffic jams at the Islamabad Expressway.