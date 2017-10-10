Robbers shoot dead shop owner

A 50-year-old man was shot dead by robbers at his general store in Ashraf Colony, Mehmoodabad, on Monday.

Baloch Colony police SHO Abdullah Bhutto said two men entered the general store owned by the victim, Pervez Shah, son of Anwar Shah, and held him hostage at gunpoint. He said the robbers beat up Pervez when he tried to resist their demand to hand over the money in the store’s cash counter. After physically assaulting Pervez, the suspects shot him at close range and made away with the cash.

The victim was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. SHO Bhutto said police have recovered four casings of 9mm bullets and three casings of a 30-bore pistol bullet.

Separately, a 65-year-old man and his 60-year-old wife were injured when their neighbours opened fire at them over a dispute between their children. SHO Bhutto said the incident took place between two neighbouring families in Sector D of Manzoor Colony.

He identified the victim as Sadiq Ali and his wife, Shamshad, and said both had been shifted to the JPMC for treatment. They have accused their neighbours, Faheem and Naeem, and SHO Bhutto said the former had been arrested while efforts were afoot to track the latter down.