Bus runs over two men sleeping on sidewalk

Two homeless men sleeping on a sidewalk along Mansfield Road in Saddar were crushed to death by a passenger bus early on Monday morning.

Preedy police SHO Israr Afridi said the two men were asleep when they were run over by a public bus of the Shalimar route bearing registration number, JF-9948. Both were taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) but were pronounced dead on arrival. SHO Afridi identified the victims as 35-year-old Ramesh Kumar and 40-year-old Irshad.

He said a police team had responded immediately and managed to arrest the bus driver, identified as Niaz. In his statement to the police, Niaz said he was parking the bus and had assumed that the ignition was off when he took his foot off the brakes.

That was not the case, apparently, as the bus rolled forward over the sleeping men and the police have registered an FIR, No. 474 under section 320 of the Pakistan Penal Code, and started an investigation.