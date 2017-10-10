Sindh increases compensation for families of deceased govt workers

The Sindh government on Monday announced a massive increase in the financial assistance package meant for families of provincial government officers, and its allied departments, who die during service.

The package has been overhauled after a gap of 12 years and has been brought into retrospective effect from July 1, 2017. In this regard, the Sindh government’s finance department issued a circular stating that, “In continuation of this department’s policy circular no. FD (SR-III)3/84-2004, dated June 13, 2005, on the subject and with the approval of the competent authority i.e. the Chief Minister, Sindh, the Government of Sndh is pleased to revise the financial assistance package for families of Sindh Civil Servants, who expired during service with effect from July 1, 2017.”

The bereaved families of employees of grades 1 to 4 are now to receive Rs1.6 million instead of the previous amount of Rs200,000; families of deceased employees of grades 5 to 10 will now be given Rs1.9 million instead of Rs300,000.

If an employee of grades 11 to 15 dies during service, his family to now receive Rs 2.2 million instead of Rs400,000; families of employees who died while in grades 16 to 17, the amount will be Rs2.5 million - increased from Rs500,000.

Families of officials of grade 18 to 19 will now get Rs3.4 million increased from Rs800,000; while families of deceased employees of grade 20 and above will now get Rs4 million, instead of Rs1 million.