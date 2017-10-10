Six-member committee reviewing NAO repeal law

The province’s advocate general on Monday told the Sindh High Court that the provincial government had constituted a six-member committee to review the controversial law repealing the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999, passed by the province in July this year.

Sindh Advocate General Zamir Ghumro told the court that the review committee had been formed so that the province’s anti-graft mechanism could be made more effective and in consonance with federal accountability and anti-corruption laws.

The court was hearing identical petitions filed by opposition parties against the Pakistan Peoples Party’s controversial National Accountability Ordinance 1999 Repeal Bill, 2017 (now an act).

AG Ghumro submitted that the Sindh cabinet had discussed the issue with regards to revisiting the repeal law and examining provincial anti-corruption laws to develop an effective accountability mechanism for the province.

He submitted that the six-member review committee constituted to review the law shall submit its report to the provincial cabinet within six weeks. The AG then sought time to file comments after receiving a response from the provincial government.

The SHC full bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh granted him time and adjourned the hearing for a date to be fixed by the court’s office. It is pertinent to mention that the SHC, in its August 16 interim order, had allowed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to complete all its ongoing enquiries in the province while also ordering that the accountability courts would continue to see to the references brought to them.

The court had issued the verdict after hearing petitions of the opposition parties that challenged the NAO repeal law. The SHC had directed NAB to submit a complete list of members of the provincial assembly, senior bureaucrats, former lawmakers and retired government officers facing the watchdog’s corruption cases.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Farooq Sattar, the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional’s Shaharyar Mahar and other petitioners claimed that the PPP-led provincial government had “unlawfully passed the bill without any debate in the assembly to stall NAB’s enquiries, investigations and references against bureaucrats and politicians”.

They said the governor had expressed his reservations on the bill and returned it to the legislature for reconsideration, but PPP lawmakers brought “the same unconstitutional bill to the House without any amendment” and got it passed.

They added that the controversial law could not override the provisions of articles 142 and 143 of the constitution, and that the accountability act could not have any bearing on the operation of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

Article 142(b) empowers both the federal and provincial assemblies to enact laws regarding criminal law, procedure and evidence, while Article 143 states that if a provincial act conflicts, is inconsistent with or repugnant to a federal statute, then the latter shall prevail even if passed before the former.

The petitioners’ counsels Farogh Naseem and Faisal Siddiqui said the controversial law was creating hurdles in NAB’s functioning, adding that the provincial government was restraining its departments from cooperating with the watchdog.

NAB’s prosecutor general Waqas Dar had told the court that the prosecutions of the watchdog’s cases were also being affected because of the new accountability law.