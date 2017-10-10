Opposition MPA moves resolution for all-out action to catch knife attacker

An opposition lawmaker in the Sindh Assembly has submitted a resolution to the secretariat of the provincial legislature to condemn the recent knife attacks on girls and women by an apparently lone culprit in Karachi.

Twelve female citizens have been injured in stabbings by a motorcyclist in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal since September 25. The attacks have caused panic among the residents, but the provincial government and the police have failed to apprehend the elusive culprit.

The resolution, submitted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker Sorath Thebo, stated: “This house condemns a series of stabbing incidents in Karachi where a motorcycle rider attacked more than 10 passer-by women with a sharp object. The is causing a sense of insecurity, fear, and harassment amongst female residents of the area as the culprit is still at large.” The resolution demanded from the provincial government to make all-out efforts to arrest the culprit and give him an exemplary punishment.

Talking to journalists on the occasion, Thebo said the government had failed to arrest the attacker, who had become a symbol of fear in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

She said she had received phone calls from a number of women who complained about the incidents. She said it was completely beyond her comprehension that the Karachi police had been unable to arrest the knife attacker despite his brazen acts.

She said the inspector-general of police should firmly take action against the culprit without waiting for anybody’s orders, as he was now fully independent in discharging his duties.

MPA Thebo asked the government and police chief to take stock of the situation before it was too late; otherwise, the women of the city would be left with no option but to take to the streets against the government.