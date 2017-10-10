Pakistani firm honoured

LAHORE: Another Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) member firm Fast Cables has hoisted the national flag at global level by winning KEMA Gold certificate after passing the KEMA test, indicating that Pakistani entrepreneurs are getting their due place in the international trade arena, a statement said on Monday.

President Malik Tahir Javed said this, while addressing a press conference. He appreciated that Fast Cables is now the nation's first KEMA Gold Certified electrical cable manufacturer, it added. This will definitely help them secure maximum space in the international market that will help boost exports and bring in the much-needed foreign exchange, he said.