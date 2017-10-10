Yayvo.com receives awards

KARACHI: Yayvo.com by TCS, Pakistan’s e-commerce store, bagged two awards at the Pakistan Digi Awards 2017 held at the PAF Museum in Karachi, a statement said on Monday.

Yayvo.com won the awards in the “Best SEO Campaign” and “Best Digital Marketing Communication” categories, it added. In the “Best Digital Media Communication Video” category, Yayvo won the award for a music video that was released on the occasion of Black Friday last year. The video contained a special song by Ali Gul Pir, which became a hit upon its release in the last Black Friday season in November 2016, the statement said.

Yayvo.com also grabbed the year’s Pakistan Digi Awards in the “Best SEO Campaign” category for successfully carrying out a series of SEO (search engine optimisation) campaigns that helped Yayvo rank in Google’s top 10 search results, it added.