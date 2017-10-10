APCNGA elects office-bearers

KARACHI: Noted businessman of the energy sector Ashar Haleem Qureshi has been elected unopposed as chairman of the All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) for the year 2017/18, a statement said o Monday.

Qureshi has been working in oil and gas sector for the last 20 years. Samir Najmul of Karachi has been elected as the senior vice chairman of the body, while Syed Fiaz Gillani of Multan has been elected as central vice chairman of APCNGA, it added. Gillani worked hard with former central chairman Ghiyas Paracha, Muhammad Abid Hayat and Captain Shuja for reviving the CNG sector in the province of Punjab. Speaking on the occasion Qureshi thanked all members of the body to reposing confidence in his leadership and electing all of the contestants unopposed.