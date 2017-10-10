‘Auto sector can be backbone of manufacturing base’

KARACHI: Auto industry of Pakistan has come a long way in the last two decades and has the potential to be the backbone of Pakistan's manufacturing base, an official said on Monday.

At a farewell dinner hosted for the outgoing Pak Suzuki chairman Hirafumi Nagao, Saquib Shirazi, newly-elected chairman of the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), and a large number of former chairmen and members appreciated the contributions of Nagao.

“Apart from its contribution to the GDP and technology transfer, the sector has become one of the largest revenue generators and a significant provider of employment opportunities for the emerging youth,” said Shirazi.

Nagao said, "PAMA has played a positive role in strengthening the auto sector of Pakistan by engaging proactively with the government on policy matters.”

“Of the many initiatives, the current AIDP had already started delivering. Production of cars, tractors, LCVs and motorcycles have reached new heights and, given Pakistan's population, the potential is bright.”

“On the back of stable economic policies, the sector can grow and attract more investment," he added. Ali S Habib, an industry leader and former chairman of PAMA, also praised the efforts of Nagao, who has served in Pak Suzuki for nearly 20 years and contributed heavily to the development of the auto industry.

“Services of Mr Nagao to the auto industry of Pakistan will always be remembered, especially for his efforts towards localizstion and ongoing vendor development, which is turning out to be the launch pad for the sector's growth,” he added.