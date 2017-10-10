Absence of regulations in services sector harming consumers

LAHORE: Absence of proper regulations in the services sector is playing havoc with consumers, who remain at the mercy of the service providers that do not act according to the sales contract or provide substandard services.

The service providers frequently needed by the consumers are the telecom services providers, banks, home appliances suppliers, mobile phone suppliers and automobile manufacturers. All these suppliers provide a warrantee for the smooth functioning of the equipment and services. However, in practice there is no remedy for the consumers even if the service remains disrupted for weeks. The services in case of consumer durables are pathetic. Though a warranty is provided, a mechanic may visit your premises within 48 hours only. Now one cannot sit on a non-functional fridge for two days. If the mechanic after visiting the residence says that the fridge would have to be taken to the service shop of the company, the consumer would bear the transport expenses for transporting the fridge to shop and back. Logically, if a fault occurs during the warranty period, the company should be responsible for all expenses, including transport. Another factor worth noting is that you have to pay service charges to the mechanic if he visits your premises to remove the fault in air conditioner, fridge or television during the warranty period.

There is no regulator in the government sector that ensures that the warrantees are properly issued and services provided according to global standards. In developed economies, if a fault occurs in equipment during the warranty period, it is replaced with new equipment. This way the consumer does not have to worry about the non-availability of services.

Take for instance internet service package bought by a consumer on monthly basis. The service provider guarantees a certain speed and seamless service. In most cases, the speed is slower and in some cases the service remains interrupted for weeks. However, at the end of the day, the subscriber is made to pay for the entire month. He is not compensated for the weeks during which the service is not provided. The same is the case with landlines, where the subscriber having bought a monthly package is forced to pay monthly charges even if the phone remains out of order.

The regulator of these services is Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. It may sometimes warn the operators’ softly, but has never ordered them to refund the amount against which service was not provided.

Mobile phone operators are bound to provide seamless services with a minimum voice quality to the subscribers but there are places in big cities like Lahore where the standard of connectivity is very low. The strip from Thokar Niaz Baig to canal bank going to Bahria Town is one example. The PTA monitors the service quality on its own.

Then how come this substandard service has escaped its attention in the past 15 months? There are complaints of service from many areas in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore. The number of subscribers is increasing but the standard of service remains pathetic in the affected areas for years.

Banks are prudently regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan and depositors are adequately protected. There are, however some services that need its attention. An ATM card captured by the machine is difficult to retrieve immediately or the next day. It is returned to the branch of the depositor in 4-10 days. Many ATM cardholders do not apply for cheque book which means they cannot withdraw money for 10 days. There perhaps is no remedy as the call centre operators ask only to wait for 4-10 days to get the ATM card back.

The simple remedy should be that the depositor proves their credentials at the bank branch where the account was opened, which should facilitate the customers to withdraw any amount by giving a letter. The customers should not be made to wait for cash for such a long period only because their card was captured by the machine.