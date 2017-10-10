Copper rises

Sydney/Melbourne: LME copper edged up by 0.1 percent to $6,675 a tonne, while SHFE copper rose by 2.1 percent to 52,350 yuan ($7,868) a tonne.

Shanghai zinc surged 4 percent to reach its highest in nearly a decade on Monday as China markets returned from a week of holidays to follow London prices higher on supply concerns.

Shanghai Futures Exchange zinc rallied by 4 percent to hit its most expensive since March 2008 at 26,935 yuan ($4,048) a tonne.

Concerns about dwindling supply have lit a fire under prices as the closure of several giant mines last year has crimped production of refined metal. In China, Shfe zinc stocks are the lowest since early 2009, just under 65,000 tonnes.

On the London Metal Exchange, zinc prices climbed by 1.1 percent to $3,271 a tonne.