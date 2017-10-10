Gold gains

Bengaluru: Gold prices climbed to their highest in more than a week on Monday as renewed concerns over North Korea´s nuclear ambitions stoked safe-haven demand for the precious metal and weighed on the dollar.

Spot gold was up 0.5 percent to $1,282.39 an ounce by 0357 GMT, after earlier touching its highest since Sept. 29. U.S. gold futures for December delivery gained 0.8 percent to $1,284.80 per ounce.

The dollar held steady against the yen on Monday, having retreated from 12-week highs set last week, due to a renewed focus on geopolitical risks amid concerns that North Korea may be preparing another missile test.

"This is really arbitrage driven, and the Chinese having come back and trading the difference between the arb," a Hong Kong-based trader said, adding that comments over the weekend concerning North Korea provided support for gold.