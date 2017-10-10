Palm oil surges

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures traded higher on Monday, in line for their fifth session of gains, tracking strength in related edible oils and ahead of an official September data release later this week.

"Palm oil is trading higher in view of gains in competing vegetable oils," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur, referring to soyoil on China´s Dalian Commodity Exchange and the Chicago Board of Trade.

Another trader said market was buoyed by expectations of stronger exports, referring to Malaysian palm oil shipment data from cargo surveyor companies Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance. The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is scheduled to release official data for September on Oct. 10.