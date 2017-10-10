Rupee firm

The rupee was little changed on Monday, amid flat dollar demand from importers, dealers said. The rupee closed steady at 105.43 against the dollar as compared to the previous closing level of 105.42 in the interbank foreign exchange market. Forex dealers said the market witnessed a dull activity due to insignificant demand for the foreign exchange.

However, the rupee traded a bit lower at 106.60 and 106.80 against the greenback in kerb dealings.