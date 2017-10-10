Stocks fall on profit-taking in lacklustre trade

Stocks on Monday witnessed a lacklustre trade as a fresh wave of political disturbance following the arrest of former premier’s son-in-law kept the investors at bay, dealers said.

Elixir Securities, in a report, said equities closed lower in a range-bound trading with thin volume as local politics triggered profit-taking. “Arrest of former prime minister’s son-in-law last night and appearance of his daughter before the accountability court on corruption references mainly dented sentiments and resultantly kept most participants at bay,” the brokerage added.

The KSE 100-share Index of Pakistan Stock Exchange shed 0.51 percent or 121.60 points to close at 41,099.99 points. KSE 30-share Index fell 0.59 percent or 123.19 points to end at 20,914.43 points. As many as 383 shares were active; of which 92 increased, 272 decreased and 19 remained unchanged.

The ready market volume stood at 123.343 million shares as compared to 147.763 million shares a day earlier. Dealers said the market opened on a weak note and the Index traded in a narrow range under red territory for most part of the day and witnessed a drop in the final hour to close down half a percent.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said pressure was witnessed across the board as investors were concerned over the World Bank’s warning on macroeconomic risks and balance of payment crisis.

“Weak global crude prices, volatile rupee dollar parity, dismal fertiliser off-take, uncertainty over outcome of EU (European Union) GSP (generalised scheme of preferences) plus review, and ongoing political noise played a catalytic role in bearish close,” Mehanti added.

Institutional interest both from locals as well as foreigners was highly selective to a few Index names, including Engro Fertilizers (down 0.9 percent), Habib Bank (up 0.8 percent), Pakistan State Oil (rising 0.3 percent) and MCB Bank (increasing 0.2 percent).

On the other hand, retail investors cautiously traded with most small- and mid-cap names closing in the red. Going forward, analysts expect volatile and range-bound trading in the near-term with politics continuing to dictate investors’ sentiments and flows guiding the market’s direction.

Companies, reflecting highest gains, included Unilever Foods up Rs200 to close at Rs6,700/share and Service Industries rising Rs48.06 to end at Rs1,009.40/share.

Companies, with most losses, included Rafhan Maize down Rs150 to end at Rs7,000/share and Mari Petroleum falling Rs70.57 to close at Rs1471.48/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Azgard Nine with a turnover of 16.258 million shares. The scrip gained 40 paisas to close at Rs12.86/share. Chakwal Spinning was the second with a turnover of 12.079 million shares. It inched down Re1 to end at Rs8.92/share. TRG Pakistan was the third with a turnover of 8.07 million shares. It shed Rs1.33 to finish at Rs34.53/share.