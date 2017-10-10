FPCCI supports proposed regulatory duty for reducing trade gap

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has supported the proposed imposition of regulatory duty and 100 percent cash margin on various imported goods saying it will help reduce the ballooning trade deficit.

“The import bill has increased alarmingly and if it is not checked in a timely manner, it will reduce foreign reserves and compel the country to go for new bailout package from the international donor agency,” Shakeel Dhingra, chairman, FPCCI’s Standing Committee on Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said on Monday.

The import bill has surged by 19 percent in fiscal year 2016-17 to $53 billion from $44.6 billion in the preceding fiscal year. The pace of growth in the import bill continued during the first two months of 2017-18 and sharply increased by 25 percent to $10 billion as compared with $7.8 billion in the corresponding months of the last year.

Dhingra said such huge imports would not bode well for the domestic economy and the external sector of the country. On the other side, he said the inflows of export receipts and worker remittances were not sufficient for reducing the current account deficit, and added that the exports had slipped to mere $20 billion in the last fiscal year.

He said officials of Ministry of Finance had assured of exchanging the list of goods on which regulatory duty would be imposed with the stakeholders. Dhingra said the government also assured that new regulatory duty would be imposed on items that were manufactured in the country, as well as luxury and non-essential imported goods. Reportedly, the government decided to impose regulatory duty on 250 items, and to implement the additional levy after taking consent from the federal cabinet, which would likely take up the issue in the upcoming meeting.

Further, sources said the government also intended imposing 100 percent cash margin on some items, in addition to the 404 items on which the government imposed the margin in February 2017.

Other chambers and associations, were however, perturbed over the government decision and said it would not yield revenue but further increase smuggling into the country. Muffasar A Malik, president, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said such attempts would further destabilise the economy.

“It will not help in revenue generation but it will encourage smuggling,” he said. He advised the government authorities to take stakeholders on board before taking such decisions. Malik said the chamber would issue its detailed stance after implementation of the decision. Pakistan Chemical and Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) in a statement on Monday also rejected the proposed imposition of duty and said the move would obstruct the progress of the country. “Before going to implement any decision, the government authorities should consult with all stakeholders to avoid any negative impact on the economy,” said Arif Lakhani, chairman, PCDMA. Lakhani claimed that basic household items, including pulses and fruits and 100 items from agriculture sector were also included in the list of regulatory duty of 250 imported items.