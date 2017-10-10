Fiscal deficit reduced to 0.9pc of GDP in July-Sept

ISLAMABAD: Government managed to bring budget down to 0.9 percent of GDP deficit in first quarter of the current fiscal year from 1.3 percent in the same period of the last fiscal, official data revealed on Monday.

Pakistan projected GDP size of Rs35.919 trillion in the current fiscal as against Rs33.509 trillion for the last fiscal of 2016/17. The provisional summary results of fiscal operation, available with The News, showed that budget deficit fell 26 percent to Rs324 billion for July-September of FY2018. It amounted to Rs438 billion during the corresponding quarter a year ago.

“Reduced fiscal deficit means lower public debt accumulation which supports alignment to targets defined in the amended Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act,” Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said during a meeting.

The deficit reduction was made just ahead of departure of economic wizards to attend the annual meeting of Breton Wood Institutions scheduled from October 10 to 15 in Washington DC. Officials said a top level delegation would represent the Pakistani side.

The ministry officials will also meet officials of International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. However, rigidities on both revenue and expenditure sides would continue to haunt the economic managers and make it tough for them to achieve the desirable budget deficit target of 4.1 percent of GDP envisaged for the current fiscal year of 2017/18.

Provinces generated a surplus of Rs70 billion during the quarter under review, helping the centre to reduce the budget deficit by 0.2 percent of GDP.

Sources said if the provinces had not been in surplus the budget deficit might have hiked to 1.1 percent of GDP for the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year.

Debt servicing consumed Rs394 billion for the first quarter of the current fiscal year. It remained the largest ticket item on expenditure side, followed by defence spending of Rs177 billion.

The utilisation of development funding on account of public sector development program stood at Rs84 billion in the first quarter as against Rs64 billion during the same period a year earlier.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected Rs765 billion in the first quarter as against Rs625 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year, indicating a revenue growth of 20 percent.

Minister Dar, during the meeting, expressed satisfaction over growth in revenue collections by the FBR and appreciated the measures taken to achieve fiscal prudence in the first quarter.

He commended inflation containment, lower interest rates, positive and strong growth in large scale manufacturing and recent increase in exports and remittances.

Nontax revenue collection amounted to Rs165 billion during the first three months of the current fiscal year as against Rs161 billion a year earlier, registering a 2 percent growth. The transfer to provinces stood at Rs429 billion in July-September as compared to Rs416 billion a year ago.

A finance ministry’s statement said the government spent Rs894 billion in the first quarter of the current fiscal year as against Rs914 billion a year earlier despite a fact that increased investments were carried out through the development budget.

Finance minister reiterated the government’s resolve of continuation on the path of fiscal discipline. He directed the officials, during a finance ministry’s meeting, to ensure achievement of fiscal targets in the remaining three quarters of the current fiscal year. Minister Dar stressed on the need to maintain focus on acceleration of economic growth for continued reduction in unemployment and poverty.