Bahraini minister of health’s visit to expand bilateral ties: Javed Malik

BAHRAIN: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bahrain, Javed Malik has said that the visit by Bahraini Minister of Health, Mrs. Faiqa Al Saleh, to Pakistan indicates the growing and expanding relations between Pakistan and Bahrain in line with vision of the leadership of both countries.

Ambassador Javed Malik, while speaking from Bahrain prior to the visit by Faiqa Al Saleh Minister of Health of the Kingdom who will be in Islamabad on an official visit from

8th October, said that “it has remained the effort of the Embassy of Pakistan to ensure exchange of high-level visits from both countries with a view to expanding and enhancing the diplomatic and bilateral relations between both countries.

He said that the Bahraini minister of health during her visit will hold bilateral discussions with her Pakistani counterpart, Mrs. Saira Afzal Tarar with a view to exploring ways of further enhance mutual cooperation in the health sector, and will also participate in the WHO regional committee meeting. Both ministers will also review the progress of the King Hamad University which is proposed to be built in Islamabad on directives of His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa.