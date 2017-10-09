Mon October 09, 2017
October 9, 2017

‘Justice Javed most suitable for NAB chairman’

SUKKUR: The Opposition Leader in the National Assembly  Syed Khursheed Shah said that Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal’s name has been finalised for chairman of  NAB. 

Talking to the media at Rohri  on Sunday, after the inauguration of the polio vaccination drive, Khursheed Shah expressed the hope that post of the chief of the country’s top anti-graft body will remain apolitical.  He said Iqbal, a former apex court judge, possesses valuable judgment skills. Shah especially lauded the Abbottabad Commission report authored by Iqbal.  

Talking about the names proposed by other political parties, Khursheed Shah said they lacked merit. Khursheed expressed the hope that Iqbal would serve the country well under his new appointment. He said that Justice Javed Iqbal also performed well during his tenure as the chairman of the Missing Persons Commission.

He said he wished PPP leader Manzoor Wassan's dream that no elections would be held in 2018, not to come true. Shah added the PPP had challenged the recently passed Election Act 2017, saying that like the PTI, the PPP had its way of conducting politics. "While the PTI comes out on the streets, the PPP has sought recourse with the law over the Elections Act."

