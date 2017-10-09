Above God, below Allah Dino’s law: Sindh home minister

BADIN: Declaring the court’s decision on Sindh IG AD Khowaja equal to state within state narrative, Home Minister of Sindh Soahil Anwer Sial said on Sunday that post-court’s decision, the IG was not answerable to the PM what to talk of the home minister and chief minister. “There is God’s law above and Allah Dino’s (AD Khowaja) law below,” he said.

The home minister said this in a talk with journalists at PPP leader Taj Muhamad Malla’s residence. Addressing the media, he said that the public-selected representatives' reach was limited to this extent only and then if they have any problem with a police officer, then nothing could be done. “Now my authority is only limited to informing the IG,” he said.

Commentng on the presence of Daesh, the home minister said that there was report of presence of Daesh in Sindh jails but there is no confirmation yet so far. However, he added that now educated and literate minds should keep their minds clean. In this regard, people, the government and state organizations are working hard collectively. Sohail Anwer also assured that police and Rangers in Sindh were working diligently to bring the knife attacker of Karachi in custody.