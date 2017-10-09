China asks US to recognise Pak anti-terror efforts

BEIJING: China has once again backed its all-weather friend –Pakistan -- and said wanted the United States should “give full recognition” to Islamabad’s active efforts to combat terrorism.

“Pakistan is at the forefront of the fight against terrorism. Over the years, Islamabad has made active efforts to combat terrorism and made huge sacrifices,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a written response to a question from Press Trust of India about Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Joseph Dunford’s remarks.

According to The Times of India, the ministry added, “We believe that the international community should give full recognition to Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts.” It further added China supports the international community to strengthen international anti-terrorism cooperation and form a concerted effort.

Reacting to US Defense Secretary James Mattis’s reservations about CPEC route, Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said, “CPEC is a project for development, connectivity and prosperity of the region and welfare of the people.”

The spokesman went on to say: “India is severely violating human rights in occupied Kashmir. Indian Army has been committing atrocities against innocent Kashmiris there.” He called upon the international community to take notice of the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.