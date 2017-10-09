Bahria Town distributes cheques among 512 victims of Sasta Bazar fire

ISLAMABAD: Bahria Town, as per its commitment, distributed cheques among 512 affectees of Islamabad fire incident, at a small but memorable ceremony held on Friday. The guest list included members of Bahria Town Islamabad’s management and marketing teams, prominent personalities, members of civil society and media representatives.

On 27th August 2017, a fire erupted in the garments section of Islamabad Sasta Bazaar, which destroyed small stalls causing huge loss to small businessmen. This news saddened Chief Executive Bahria Town Mr. Ahmed Ali Riaz Malik who promptly announced a relief amount for the affectees of the mishap. Due to the delay in the preparation of list of affectees on the part of the Government, Bahria Town had to face an inevitable delay in distribution of relief cheques among the affectees.

Bahria Town’s Brig (retd) Tahir Butt distributed the cheques for relief amount among the affectees. He read out a statement of CE Bahria Town Mr. Ahmed Ali Riaz Malik, ‘Our hearts beat with our people. Bahria Town stands up to any challenge faced by our nation and will never be found wanting in welfare work. We owe this to our homeland.’

The recipients of the cheques thanked Bahria Town for this help. Bahria Town is the safest and the most sought-after luxury lifestyle community in the twin cities.

