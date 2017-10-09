Federal govt yet to pay Rs50 billion to Sindh government: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that federal government has yet to pay Rs 50 billion to Sindh government payable by it as due share of the province from federal fiscal resources during first quarter of current financial year 2017-18.

Speaking at a press conference here at media cell of Pakistan People’s Party on Sunday, Sindh Information minister said that present prime minister instead of making false claims should announce new NFC’s (National Finance Commission) award in the best interest of the provinces.

“Even till today the Centre owes money to the province. It is the favourite pastime of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) to make false claims whenever it ventures out in Sindh,” he said.

He alleged that power load shedding was still on its peak in areas of Sindh as all claims of the PM in this regard were false. He said that incumbent PM was like a paper lion as he had no real powers and authority while he himself faced allegations of corruption in the LNG import case and similar other cases. “The LNG corruption king is following the footsteps of his guru,” alleged the Information minister.

He said that present PM was the representative of a corrupt and ineligible former prime minister whose own status was no more than being a string puppet. He said that false allegations had been levelled by the PM against Pakistan People’s Party and its Sindh government during his visit of Kandhkot and Noushehero Feroze areas of the province in the previous day.

“Those who levelled allegations that currency notes had been recovered from the boats should tell now as to where this money has gone now?” said the Information minister referring to an allegation against former his predecessor Sharjeel Inam Memon without naming him.

He said that lacklustre participation of public in the public meeting addressed by the PM in Noushehero Feroze in the previous day had exposed well his (PM’s) popularity among the masses.

He said that provinces had been strengthened during the previous PPP-led federal government through 18th Constitutional Amendment. He said that control of a number of federal institutions had yet to be devolved to the provinces in the light of 18th Amendment.

He said that from the day one the attempt had been made to keep PPP out of power as it didn’t also suit the present prime minister to show similar intentions.

He said that PPP was trying its best to deliver in Sindh under leadership of party’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. He said that PPP Chairman had been keeping an eye on the performance of parliamentarians of the party as one who failed to deliver would not get electoral ticket of the party in the next general elections.

He said that PPP would continue to play its role for strengthening and survival of the parliament. “We will play our role if any attempt was made to derail the system,” he said.

He said that situation in Karachi had improved a lot owing to efforts of PPP’s Sindh government as it was quite evident from the large number of foreigners who recently visited the city on the arrival of Spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community.

The Sindh Information minister said that in case the rest of the Opposition in National Assembly wanted to install an Opposition Leader who followed the “Umpire’s finger” should better know that incumbent Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah didn’t follow signals from anyone’s fingers.

He said that in the present day Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf did a lot of talk against Bilawal Bhutto but he should first tell the nation that on whose recommendation his own party had been promoted to such a higher level. He said the party’s which got promoted in the past on recommendation of some influential had now lost all its popularity.