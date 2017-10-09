FBR officer facing NAB probe for tax recovery

ISLAMABAD: A classic and unique case has surfaced in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) where one top female officer known for her integrity and honesty among all existing and retired colleagues has been facing inquiry from NAB for taking a decision by her team in a tax dispute in good faith.

Mehbooba Razaq, a BS-21 officer known for her integrity and honesty and duly endorsed by all former and existing colleagues, has been forced for running from pillar to post for facing an inquiry from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) mainly because she preferred to take a decision for recovery of tax amount in millions of rupees instead of plunging into litigations in good faith.

Even one officer, who candidly told this scribe that he was not admirer of her working capacity owing to variety of reasons but her integrity and honesty, was beyond any doubt. Even a section of media had maligned such an honest officer without verifying facts. When this scribe checked and counter checked facts it came to know that she was being penalized without committing any wrong.

According to the details of the case available with The News stating that one manufacturer of famous brand of cosmetics and cream has been selling its products throughout Pakistan as it registered in Income Tax on 27-02-2012 with the status company bearing National Tax Number (NTN) 4008899.

This company remained non filer into Sales Tax till the department compulsorily registered the tax payer in Sales Tax vide STRN 2300400889914 in 2015 without his knowledge. The RP (company) is non-filler since registration till July 2017. The RP neither declared sales taxable activities nor deposited any sales tax since its registration.

The RTO Rawalpindi conducted a detailed audit under section 25 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 but the company kept on using delaying tactics and did not provide the required record for sales tax audit.

The Chief Commissioner RTO, Rawalpindi constituted a team for action and the team visited the business premises of the registered person after obtaining search warrants thus impounded its records.

The incident report dated 08.08.2017 communicating the above position was sent to Member IR (Operations) FBR, Islamabad for information. On the basis of impounded record, it was observed that the sale since July, 2012 up to August 2017 is amounting to Rs. 3,538,990,459/-involving Sales Tax amounting Rs. 606,847,511/-and no purchase/manufacturing record was found during the visit.

In response, the company approached RTO, Rawalpindi for settlement in the case. The plea taken by registered person was that they failed to charge the Sales Tax involved due to the fact that they were unaware of the compulsory registration because no such registration proceedings were communicated to them nor they were aware of any hearing proceedings finalised.

The RTO Rwp fully understands as a tax collector that the sales already effected, without charging of the sales tax which the company had to charge from the end consumers but it cannot be charged now related to previous years.

The taxpayer was of the view that he was not aware of the sales tax law hence he never charged the sales tax in the previous years for which the record was impounded.

In this case there were two options including straight a way pass an order based on the information of the contravention report to charge due tax. Attach all the available resources to recover the tax and enter into a long legal battle wherein automatically the department will not be getting any benefit and second options was to build a good case for the future of the RTO so that a constant supply of tax can be ensured.

During examination of record, it also revealed that their declared assets in annual accounts prepared for the financial year 2016 are Rs. 7,918,508/- and the available bank balances on the 08.08.2017 in all available bank accounts are Rs. 70,543,729/- which are not sufficient for settlement of the Sales Tax and Income Tax arrears calculated from the available record impounded from their premises as mentioned in Para 5 of this report.

With a view to keep live a good potential taxpayer for the future and after detailed meetings and deliberations after taking into account all the pros and cons and maintainability risks of such cases in the Courts of law an agreement was signed.

As per agreement the company is bound to file their Income Tax Returns for the tax period 2013 and 2017 with the sale amounting to Rs. 10 (M) and Rs. 165.6 (M) respectively and sales tax amounting to Rs. 2.805 (M) and Rs. 31.497 (M) including default surcharge and penalty respectively. They also agreed to deposit sales tax amounting to Rs. 36.518 (M) for the period July 2013 to June 2016 and Rs. 29.180(M) will also be paid on account of Income Tax of the above stated periods. Thus, this amount comes in total Rs 100 million (M) which is duly approved by the Chief Commissioner, RTO, Rawalpindi. The registered person has also filed their regular Sales Tax return for the month of August, 2017 declaring their actual sales made during the said month. It is worth mentioning to note that the facts of case as narrated above, have properly been recorded transparently.

Putting merits and demerits of the specific tax dispute aside in which the Chief Commissioner RTO Rawalpindi took a decision, there is need to keep facts in mind as the grade 21 officer was still living in a house which was bought by her father after migrating from Indian Held Kashmir several decades back. Not single brick of that house was changed in last 40 years and fingers were pointing out on such an honest officer which is incomprehensible tale of sorry state of affairs.

Several other instances could be cited again but it would not be narrated here because inquiry was underway and it should be completed in free but fair manner. Just another fact that she is sister of sole brother Capt Aleem (Shaheed) who got martyred by sacrificing his life to defend homeland at Siachen.