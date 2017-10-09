Capt Safdar arrested by NAB on arrival

ISLAMABAD: A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Capt Safdar on his arrival at the Benazir Bhutto Airport in the wee hours on Monday, Geo reported.

He reached here from London along with his spouse Maryam Nawaz to appear before the accountability court. Capt Safdar was arrested outside the Rawal Lounge of the airport. Activists of PML-Nstopped the vehicle of the NAB team in which Safdar was present. Some activists of PML-N lay down in front of the NAB vehicle.

PML-N leader Asif Kirmani asked workers that the PML-N leadership ordered to let the vehicle go and not to stop it. He told them that the party leadership ordered to hold protest. Non-bailable arrest warrants for Capt Safdar were issued by an accountability court on October 2.

Maryam Nawaz was not arrested as she boarded a separate vehicle and headed towards the Punjab House. Later she reached a house in Sector F-7 instead of Punjab House. A large number of PML-N activists reached the Islamabad Airport to receive their leaders. They chanted slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz waved to the supporters and pledged to continue struggle for the casue of workers.