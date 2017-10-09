Zone-XI creation sought competitive examination

BISHAM: Educated youth of six districts have asked the government to create zone-XI for the competitive examinations.

The youth of Torghar, Palas, Kohistan Lower, Kohistan Upper, Shangla and Battagram held a meeting at Jinnah Park on Sunday. They said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly had approved a resolution for establishment of zone-XI but no step had been taken for implementation of the resolution.

These educated youth have constituted a 12-member committee for creating awareness among the youth about the importance of the zone. The committee would also work for establishment of Abasyn division.