3-day anti-polio campaign begins today

PESHAWAR: In response to recently reported polio case from Lakki Marwat, a three-day anti-polio vaccination campaign in its nearby polio high-risk areas gets underway today.
The three days anti-polio vaccination campaign in
Frontier Region Lakki, FR Bannu, FR Tank, FR
Dera Ismail Khan and South Waziristan Agency would
continue from October 9,
2017 to October 11, 2017, followed by catch up of
missed children, said a statement.
A total of 1,79,693 children below the age of five years will be vaccinated by 879 teams: comprising 834 mobile teams, 34 fixed teams and 11 transit teams.
Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra in message said: “We are making all-out efforts to keep the zero polio case status of Fata.
And I am confident
that our spirited field workers would continue their hard work to ensure vaccination of every child in every campaign for stopping the transmission of polio virus in Fata.”
