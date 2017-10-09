12kg heroin seized, one arrested in Jamrud

BARA: Khassadar personnel foiled a bid to smuggle 12kg heroin and arrested a peddler in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber Agency, official sources said on Sunday.

Tehseenullah, Line Officer of the Jamrud tehsil,

told reporters that he had received information about a car travelling from Bara to Peshawar.

He said that when the car reached Inzaro Begat checkpost, the Khassadar personnel stopped it and recovered

12kg heroin from its secret cavities.

The smuggler was shifted to the Jamrud lockup along the car, added.

The official said that last week, about 1500kg hashish had been recovered from a dumper truck at Bhagyari checkpost and smuggler was also arrested.