Dir Union of Journalists elects office-bearers

TIMERGARA: Syed Amjad Ali Shah was elected as president and Ubaidur Rehman as general secretary of the Dir Union of Journalists.

The annual election of the body was held at Timergara Press Club here on Sunday.

Prominent lawyer Murad Ali Shah and Balambat tehsil nazim Imranuddin supervised the election.

According to the results, Syed Amjad Ali Shah was elected president, Javed Rehman vice-president, Ubaidur Rehman as general secretary, Nawab Badshah, joint secretary, Noor Faqir, finance secretary and Waheed Tajik, press secretary.

Similarly, Haji Abdul Rahim was elected as chairman executive council, Malik Faiz Ali, vice-chairman, Shah Faisal, Arshadullah and Shahid Khan, members of the council for the next term.

Working journalists from Jandol, Timergara, Maidan and Chakdarra Adenzai took part in the election.

The newly-elected president Syed Amjad Ali Shah, while speaking on the occasion, said he would work for welfare and development of journalist community.