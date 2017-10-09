Sharif family, Dar have no plan to skirt court proceedings

ISLAMABAD: Ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his children Maryam, Hussain and Hassan, son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar and Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar have no plan to skirt the proceedings in the Islamabad accountability court on the four references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the Supreme Court direction.

It is because of this decision that Maryam and her spouse have flown back into Pakistan from London despite the fact that the reason behind their earlier non-appearance before the accountability court – Begum Kulsoom’s serious disease – still persists. They will attend the hearing on Monday.

Politically speaking, it is not advisable to avoid these judicial proceedings by the head of the most popular political party of Pakistan and his close relatives regardless of their strong objections to and rejection of the process.

“We are returning as a mark of respect for the Constitution and law and will appear before the accountability court and try the judicial system. These references have nothing to do with accountability.

It has been exposed now and the whole world knows that this is not accountability; rather, it has turned into revenge now. The way things have been going on in the past year and a half has revealed the truth to the nation. But a politician that has nothing to hide does not shy away from anything,” Maryam said.

The former prime minister has already appeared before the accountability court more than once. However, no scheduled indictment was done on the last hearing because of the absence of other accused – Maryam, Hussain, Hassan and Safdar.

Since Nawaz Sharif wanted to inquire about the health of his wife, he left for Britain three days back, and will not be present before the court on Monday. However, he has sent Maryam and Safdar to Pakistan for the appearance. This belies the lethal campaign that Maryam will never come back to Pakistan.

There is no plan in sight about the early attendance of Hussain and Hassan before the court. Both hold dual nationality. The apparent reason behind their staying away from the judicial exercise is the illness of their mother. They had accompanied her even before the NAB had submitted the four references to the court.

Since Nawaz Sharif, Hussain and Hassan will be absent from the proceedings on Monday, it is unlikely that the court will indict them as well as Maryam and Safdar. In the last hearing, it had issued the non-bailable arrest warrants for Safdar, Hussain and Hassan, and bailable warrants for Maryam.

The Sharif family has taken a well-considered decision that it will not skip the judicial process despite their staunch reservations and protests, but would fight against the references.

Section 31-A of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 says whoever absconds in order to avoid being served with any process issued by any court or any other authority or officer under this law or in any manner prevents, avoids or evades the service on himself of such process or conceals himself to screen from the proceedings or punishment shall be guilty of an offence punishable with imprisonment which may extend to three years.

Section 31 says if any person concerned with the inquiry, investigation and prosecution of a case consciously and deliberately and with malice compromises, hampers, misleads, jeopardizes or defeats an inquiry or investigation under process before the NAB or any concerned agency or authority or the accountability court or any other court, he shall be guilty of an offence punishable with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to ten years. However, no person will be proceeded against under this section except with the sanction of a committee comprising the NAB Chairman, its Deputy Chairman and its Prosecutor General.

Way back in 2002, Benazir Bhutto was thrice convicted to three years’ imprisonment in asbentia under section 31A for nonappearance before the accountability court when she happened to be in self-exile during Pervez Musharraf’s era.

Confiscation of her immovable properties was also ordered in the ARY Gold reference. Judge Mansoor Ali Khan had convicted her after dismissing defence arguments that she could not be condemned unheard as she had left Pakistan after getting prior approval and exemption from personal appearance by the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench during the Nawaz Sharif government.

She was found guilty of avoiding service of a court summons issued in January 2002. The court had re-issued it through the LHC registrar in March 2002 for service through Pakistan embassies in Dubai and London, but she allegedly ignored it.