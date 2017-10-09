KP, Centre to lock horns today over mode of net hydel profit payment

ISLAMABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is going to take on the federal government and Wapda for not implementing the AGN Kazi Committee methodology for calculation of the net hydel profit in a stormy session to be organised today (Monday) by Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee (IPCC).

According to the agenda of the IPCC meeting, of which a copy is also available with The News, the provincial governments will figure out with the federal government the most vital issue of mode of payment of net hydel profit to Punjab and KP. The meeting would also discuss matters pertaining to the higher education and other similar bodies in the post 18th Amendment scenario. The higher education has also been devolved to the provincial level but the provinces don’t have the required staff and funds to run their entities dealing with higher education.

The provinces are also expected to give tough time to the Centre on the policy statement about gas sector reforms. The last meeting held on September 28, 2017 had ended in fiscal as Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi failed to convince Sindh and KP which came up with stiff opposition, saying the Constitution is being breached by undermining the mandate of Council of Common Interests (CCI) when it comes to dealing with oil and gas sector. The federal government wants to un-bundle the gas system network into separate transmission and distribution networks at any cost but in the last meeting held on September 28, 2017, Sindh and KP took the stance that they will not support un-bundling of the gas system in the country into separate transmission and distribution networks unless the necessary legal reforms are carried out in the regulatory control and management of oil and gas by assigning equal role to provinces. "Today's meeting may witness dissenting views of the provinces on the issue of gas sector reforms," an official relevant to the development told The News.

The KP government as per its position mentioned in the summary submitted to IPCC says the AGN Kazi Committee methodology for determining the Net Hydel Profit approved by the CCI and supported by Supreme Court is neither implemented by Wapda nor by federal government. The position paper says that the KP government now seeks implementation of AGN Kazi Committee methodology for determining net hydel profit in letter and spirit. The CCI in its 32nd meeting held on August 25, 2017 discussed the summary initiated by the KP government on the adoption of AGN Kazi methodology. It was decided that a committee comprising secretary to PM and secretary CCI with IPCC minister in the chair would hold meetings with stakeholders to resolve the issue and submit report to the CCI.

Nepra also in its determination dated November 13, 2015 in the matter of bulk supply tariff for Wapda hydroelectric for financial year 2015-16 decided to allow NHP payable to government of KP at the rate of Rs1.10 per unit on Wapda's hydel plants situated in the province as an interim arrangement. Nepra also determined that the CCI may resolve the NHP issue based on CCI's earlier decision. The Ministry of Water and Power notified the Nepra determined tariff on March 7, 2016.