World Space Week concludes

Islamabad: Institute of Space Technology (IST) organised a four-day activity based programme to celebrate World Space Week (WSW) from October 4 to 7, with a view to generate space awareness among the general public and students. A large number of schools and colleges of the twin cities and surrounding areas participated in the event.

The theme for WSW 2017 was ‘Exploring New Worlds in Space.’ This year’s theme enabled the debates surrounding where we explore next, be it on Moon, Mars or even beyond, to inspire event organisers to set up exciting space exploration events at schools, universities, science centers, planetaria, astronomy clubs, companies, and even museums. World Space Week celebrations in 2017 opened up avenues to improve the vast human knowledge and awareness of the clear benefits of space technology and its applications. This also illustrated that our exploration potential has no end, and that the sky is not the limit for the many wonders of human discovery.

In World Space Week 2017 celebrations at IST, Over 100 different schools and colleges from the vicinity of Islamabad and Rawalpindi participated in over 200 different space themed events and activities at IST under the initiative of Space Technology Education and Popularisation (STEP). Over 7500 space enthusiasts’ including participants and visitors witnessed and participated in WSW at IST.

Revolution in the space technology is inevitable. It is the need of hour to have a deep knowledge of space technology and its applications for a country like Pakistan in order to meet the challenges of having accurate information of weather forecasting, disaster management, mobile and satellite communication. The importance of space technology cannot be denied as it will ultimately lead to the solutions of the world’s problems and betterment of mankind and IST is contributing to the cause in true sense.

World Space Week 2017 was concluded with the prize distribution ceremony on October 7, 2017. Siddique Public School 6th Road Rawalpindi emerged as the Space Champion, Runner up was Siddique Public School Islamabad and the Second runner ups of WSW 2017was KRL Model College for Girls Kahuta.

Dr. Najam Abbas, deputy director of IST and Event head of WSW 2017 presented the event summary and vote of Thanks to all the participants and Teachers of schools and colleges along with other partners and sponsors of the event.