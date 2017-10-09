Career Counselling: Questions and answers

Q1: I am a 2nd year medical student. I am not good in Physics & Chemistry but have interest in Psychology. I want to change field and please guide me what is best for my career? (Afrah, Karachi)

Ans: I am quite surprised to hear that you have reached the 2nd professional year and route to your MBBS but you do not have interest in Physics and Chemistry? I am sure you did achieve good marks in your FSc and if so, you should work hard to keep going and complete your professional qualification in medicine. However, since I am not aware of the circumstances that led you to take medicine, I cannot fully guide you for a mid-career change at this point from medicine to becoming a psychologist. Psychology is again divided into several areas and I do not understand which psychology you are referring to? Do you wish to become a Psychologist or a Psychiatric? I am therefore unable to guide you till I get such information and justification to make a change that may result towards loss of a year in your career and profession.

Q2: I am student of Masters in Applied Measurement Science at University of Tartu, Estonia. I have completed one year. I want to ask about the scope of this European degree particularly in Pakistan. Previously, I have done BS Chemical Engineering from Pakistan. Kindly help me in deciding whether I should complete this degree or leave it uncompleted and start my career in Pakistan on the basis of BS Chemical Engineering? (Sadaqat Ali)

Ans: As long as you are studying at a public sector university in Estonia, your degree should be recognized in the entire EU. Applied Measurement Science is a unique degree that should give you an edge over many who would like to pursue a career in scientific measurements or quantitative sciences. I think your basic degree in Chemical Engineering with this top-up MSc should help you find relevant career opportunities in Europe or even back home in Pakistan. However, if your university is private and you are not sure of its recognition or accreditation, please consult the relevant office in Estonia and I am sure they would be able to guide you further.

Q3: I read your column in the newspaper. I am doing BS in Human Resource Management. I opted this field due to my parents but now people are saying that it’s equal to FA. Please guide me about my career and which is best for my future? (Anaaya Ali)

Ans: I was a bit surprised to read your email and the comments that somebody has made for a very important and key subject area of the Management Science domain. Let me stress that Human Resource Management is known to be the backbone of any industrial, trade or business organisation and without the right human resource, business do not run or become successful. Continue research in the area of human resource and the latest techniques that are being introduced, all are evident of its importance in Management Science. I understand that you are doing a four-year degree in HR and I will reassure you that you would certainly get huge employment opportunities upon completion of your graduation.

Q4: I did FSc with 70% marks and got admission in BS (Accounting & Finance) at Sukkur IBA University. I want to know that this degree is right for me or not? My friends suggest me do BBA. Please advise the best field which has large scope in market? (Ali Mehdi)

Ans: Your FSc results show that you did score good marks in your Mathematics and Science subjects. If you are good at Maths, Accounting & Finance is a very important and emerging subject area. However, if you feel you are not comfortable with Maths then you should seriously think towards shifting your focus to a business degree. Please do not follow your friends who may not be qualified to give you such advice but consult your elders and teachers who might be able to give you a better and right advice.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).