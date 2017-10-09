Fazl terms Panama case ‘conspiracy against Pakistan’

SWAT: Panama Papers is under influence of the United States and Pakistan has become victim of its conspiracy, claimed President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Swat on Sunday, Geo News reported.

While addressing a rally in Mingora, he said people in Pakistan need to understand the conspiracy behind the Panama case. “It is not about eliminating corruption, rather an international conspiracy against Pakistan.” He said Pakistan is in the process of building economic relations with China through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He US issued a baseless statement. The world powers are eyeing CPEC as US made Pakistan a scapegoat and then threatened us on economic corridor.

Maulana Fazl said India wants to create an environment of chaos in the region by waging war against Pakistan. America was involved in conspiracies not in this region but all over the world, he added.

The JUI chief also criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan that he had destroyed all institutions in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. About change in Khatam-e-Nabuwwat declaration in the recently passed Elections Act 2017, he said the original clause was restored in 24 hours due to the JUI-F efforts. He demanded autonomy for the people of FATA and remarked: "The problems of FATA are not as serious as they are being depicted. "The country cannot progress until we all try to stop defeating one another." He urged the need to end illiteracy and poverty from the country.