Mon October 09, 2017
National

October 9, 2017

Suicide

LAHORE: A man committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in the Manga Mandi area on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Sardar Muhammad. Police have handed over the body to his heirs. Meanwhile, a man, Saleem, expired in a local hospital a few hours after he suffered injuries in a road accident in the Garden Diabetes Workshop at LGH Town area. 

