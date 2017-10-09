tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A man committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in the Manga Mandi area on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Sardar Muhammad. Police have handed over the body to his heirs. Meanwhile, a man, Saleem, expired in a local hospital a few hours after he suffered injuries in a road accident in the Garden Diabetes Workshop at LGH Town area.
