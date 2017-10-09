Mon October 09, 2017
National

October 9, 2017

Zoo lioness dies

LAHORE: The lioness, Fairy, has died at Lahore Zoo at the age of 18 after a protracted illness. A spokesman for Lahore Zoo said on Sunday that the management of the zoo wanted to euthanise the lioness as she had been suffering from paralysis for the last eight years. He said that even then some efforts were being made to send samples of her blood to a foreign country for tests but she died. The lioness, Fairy, was born at Lahore Zoo in 1999.

