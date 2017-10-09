Betwixt and between

In almost every village in India, some ghost lurks in a tree or a deserted house. This ghost usually belongs to a person who failed to make the transition from this world to the other after his death. Since this failure, according to Hindu beliefs, often results from inappropriate rites of passage – rituals of death – the ghost keeps harassing people to remind them of their responsibility. This situation is resolved only when the whole village gets its act together and arranges the rituals that guarantee safe passage for the departed soul and the end of harassment for the living.

Pakistan’s legendary bureaucrat Qudratullah Shahab encountered one such ghost while he was working as an ICS officer. Thanks to his habit of keeping a diary, his famous autobiography ‘Shahab Nama’ presents a detailed account of the encounter between the ghost of a young Hindu woman and the promising civil servant at the early stage of his career. Bamla Kumari, it transpires, was sexually exploited and murdered by an officer many years in the official bungalow. Her restless ghost (bechain rooh) inflicted enormous psychological and physical pain upon Shahab before he realised that all she wanted were rituals of transition – according to her own religion. Though a staunch Muslim, Shahab arranged cremation for her mortal remains and peace descended again upon his sprawling colonial residence.

Shahab, however, failed to realise that Pakistan too required a transition from the colonial steel frame to the much more chaotic rule of the people. One of the close associates of General Ayub Khan during his dictatorship, he belonged to the class of educated Muslims who played a crucial role in the creation of Pakistan and have ruled it ever since. We can call it the Aligarh class, though Ayub studied at Aligarh and Sandhurst while Shahab studied at Prince of Wales College, Jammu, and Government College Lahore.

Although a great institution that shaped the destiny of Muslims in South Asia, the ethos of Aligarh was steeped in the Muslim idea of the caste. It was strictly meant for the ‘ashraf’, high-caste Muslims, and forbidden for the ‘ajlaf’, low caste Muslims – the artisan class and those a notch below them.

In the absence of any research to back my argument, let me make a slightly controversial claim that Pakistan’s middle class roughly corresponds to Aligarh’s idea of the ashraf, the upper caste Muslim. I must grant that there has been some upward mobility, thanks mainly to the labour migration to Gulf and our limited industrialisation. However, a large number of studies carried around the world prove that structures of social exclusion are far more resilient than we usually tend to believe. This, of course, would not apply on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan where the Indian caste system does not exist, though other forms of social exclusion are present.

The ashraf have carried the hatred for the ajlaf, the common man in my dictionary, all along. This hatred has translated into Pakistan’s social and economic policies and the anti-democratic attitude rampant in Pakistan’s middle class. After all, democracy empowers the people, a large majority of whom belong to the ajlaf and the arzal (the untouchable converts and followers of other religions).

Dr Yasmin Rashid, the PTI candidate against Kulsoom Nawaz in NA-120 tweeted on August 20: “Our constitution can disqualify the Prime Minister, but it cannot disqualify the voter who elects him. ‘Can people of knowledge and ignorant be equal: Quran’ ”.

We have a complete narrative in one tweet. The poor, the ajlaf, should not have the right to vote because they are ignorant. Not only this, this order of things is sacred, backed by the commands of the Holy Book. The use of the sacred text here is almost akin to the use of the Bible for segregation in the US and apartheid in South Africa. It is conveniently ignored that middle-class professionals make policies and implement them, depriving the poor of their right to human development.

This hatred for the common man – the ajlaf – has become institutionalised; it has congealed into the anti-democratic ethos of the middle class and the institutions manned by the middle class. This is one of the main reasons that we remain caught in a liminal state, forever travelling in a train that appears to have lost its way.

Ever since its creation, Pakistan has lived precariously between the two worlds, much like the spirit of Bamla Kumari. During the last seventy years Pakistan has either lived under a martial law or has been going through a process of transition. Our dictatorships were transitions, as our strongmen kept assuring us that their regimes were merely the means to ensure true democracy. Our short-lived democracies, on the other hand, have existed on the hope that one day they will be able to enjoy ‘ikhtiar’ (authority) alongside ‘iqtidar’ (power/office).

Transition requires that those who hold the mahout’s stick hand it to the elected representatives, who are always precariously hanging by the tail of the elephant they are supposed to ride. They know full well that any persistent demand to this effect gets them trampled under the feet of the elephant, but they can’t help the temptation. Elected representatives, on their part, must learn to take care of the unruly beast. It essentially means that they strengthen the institutions, set norms and follow them.

Democracy works in a framework of conflict. As George Vasilev, an Australian scholar explains: “Without conflict, democracy loses its raison d’être. In a world where people see eye to eye on all matters, there is no need for a public exchange of reasons to determine the most justifiable policy, no need for vote counting, no need for political parties, lobbyists, and social movements, no need to seek the consent of the governed, no need to keep representatives accountable, and no need for protections from domination by the privileged and numerically superior.”

However, this conflict takes place under rules, through institutions and a ritualised manner. Not long ago, the PPP threatened to strike brick with brick but has finally settled for a job at the brick kiln as an indentured labourer. This hop on, hop off attitude, jumping from one extreme to other cannot help democracy in any way.

In order to settle scores with Nawaz Sharif, our democrats are willing to strike at the heart of the constitution. Both the PPP and the PTI want Article 17, which guarantees freedom of association, restricted by Article 62 and 63. It would mean that one must be sadiq and amin in order to form and hold office at a political party, association or union. Very soon, Yasmin Rashid would want every voter to be sadiq and amin as well because this is what our religion decrees. I am impressed by the performance of Aitzaz Ahsan in this; he appears totally consumed by flames of personal revenge. What a pitiful end to the reformist career of one of the most promising politicians of Pakistan.

Our rulers on both sides of the divide must know that the ajlaf will have their revenge. They are growing at 2.4 percent and getting more and more dissatisfied. Bamla Kumari’s ghost cannot be wished away and she will settle at nothing less than proper rites of passage. It is an unclean ritual but the clean pundits must perform it, however grudgingly.

The writer is an anthropologist and development professional.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @zaighamkhan