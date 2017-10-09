Delayed results

There were ominous warning signs about the dire consequences of the delay in conducting the sixth national census in Pakistan. The most immediate casualty was always likely to be the 2018 general election. The chances of this happening are getting more severe by the day. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has now written to the law ministry to ensure that the results of the census are announced very soon to avoid a delay in the next general election. New legislation might be the need of the hour if the results are not announced in time. According to the current law, the demarcation of constituencies and allocation of seats to provinces must take place on the basis of the latest census conducted in the country. In the absence of the 2017 census, the government would have to rely on the 1998 census again, which would then be reason of unending controversy in the potential presence of new and more reliable data. The ECP has demanded new legislation to allow the provisional result of the 2017 census to be used to demarcate constituencies and provincial seats so that it can get to work as soon as possible. The compilation of the entire data is likely to take till April next year and the ECP is clear that it cannot wait.

It is also clear that the ECP is doing its work on this particular matter. The problem is limited to the political circles. Already, we have seen the electoral reforms process delayed until absolutely necessary. The ECP itself knows that using provisional results is likely to stir up its own set of controversies, but it seems to have calculated that it is the best path forward in a difficult situation. The ECP admits that the other path available – using the 1998 census – would be unacceptable to both political parties and the public. But more than whether the public would accept it, this is a problem that goes into the very heart of the fairness of the representative process. Would an election conducted on the basis of inaccurate data be fair and representative? Both at the level of constituency demarcation and how many seats each province would get claims of unfairness are likely to emerge. This is an urgent matter than needs to be addressed now. Otherwise, the absence of census results and a clear formula to go ahead with the next election is likely to result in a delay in the next general elections. And that is not something that will be palatable to anyone.