A city without trees

Trees are an essential feature of urban areas that are woefully missing in Karachi. In a world that has been weighed down by environmental challenges, the absence of trees could pose a major threat. Erratic changes in temperature triggered by global warming have made it all the more necessary to plant more trees. However, Karachi has not witnessed a cohesive tree plantation drive in years.

The relevant authorities and the youth should take steps to plant trees in the city. The youth of Pakistan can alter the impact of any problem through commitment and hard work. All they require is direction and support.

Tehreema Tayyab ( Karachi )