Good old days

There was a time when mailboxes were installed at different localities of the city for the convenience of people. Residents would drop their letters in the box and postmen would collect them and deposit in the General Post Office (GPO). However, now these mailboxes have been removed for unknown reasons. A few days back, a box was being removed from Qasim Market by the postal authorities. When asked where how the people of the area will post their letters, the authorities replied that everyone will have to visit the GPO for this purpose.

This is unfair and it would be a burden on the common man to hire a rickshaw to visit Rawalpindi Saddar to post their letters. The Post Master General is requested to reverse this order and make it convenient for the people. If the authorities cannot give some new facility, they shouldn’t at least withdraw the old ones.

Zahid Ali Khan ( Rawalpindi )