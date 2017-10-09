Expired products

Sale of expired medicines is quite common in Turbat. Many people have complained about receiving dated medicines from different pharmacies. This calls for immediate action of the authorities. A majority of residents are illiterate and cannot check the expiry date normally written on the back of the box. They rely on shopkeepers who are fearlessly deceiving them. This is a wrong and punishable practice.

The consumption of dated medicines can result in instant death. The authorities must take notice of this criminal activity. Only registered pharmacies should be allowed in the city. Selfish profiteers who do not care about a patient’s health should be heavily punished. Proper and immediate steps should be taken to deal with this serious situation. Heavy fines should be imposed on anyone who is found to be carrying out such unlawful activity.

Meher-ul-Nisa Ashraf ( Turbat )