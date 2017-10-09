12 years later

October 8 reminds us of the devastating 7.6 magnitude earthquake of 2005 that occurred 12 years ago and created chaos in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country. It brings to our memories countless human miseries and the huge loss of lives, property and infrastructure. It was the greatest disaster that perished nearly 90,000 lives, including 18,000 school-going children, and injured approximately 138,000 people and displaced around 3 million people. In commemoration of the martyrs of the 2005earthquake, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab in collaboration with other provincial departments observed ‘National Disaster Awareness Day’ on October 8 all across the province. The observance of the day was a welcome step as it is the best occasion to express solidarity with all those families who suffered this calamity and to reiterate our commitment to make greater efforts for preparing ourselves to face all such adversities.

Disasters often come without any warning, therefore it is mandatory for the government to have a sound disaster management policy and to implement it in true letter and spirit because disasters like floods and earthquakes have already done enough damages to the country. The onus lies on the government to revisit its policies and strengthen its institutions to tackle such situations. It is high time that the government along with the civil society played its role to establish socially responsible, healthy, safe and more resilient communities. It is hoped that the observance of this day by the PDMA would serve to raise greater awareness about the disaster mitigation and response systems and would provide impetus to our efforts to build a culture of disaster resilience.

Syed Ali Qasim ( Lahore )