Medical certificate

For the issuance of a driving licence, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government made it necessary for all applicants to complete a driving course and to submit a proof of their fitness. For driving courses, many schools have been established. When a person has completed the course, these schools provide certificates of completion. In the same manner, for a fitness certificate, applicants have to get a complete check-up done.

For this purpose, a few days back I went to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ). I saw a huge row of young people who were waiting for their turns for medical tests. Although an experienced doctor was present, he was not getting the tests done. In fact he was only filling medical forms and charging Rs400 for it. The authorities need to take serious steps to abolish this illegal way of fulfilment of documentation.

Hadi Paracha ( Kohat )